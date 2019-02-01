Due to Manohar Parrikar's 'josh', Congress has lost 'hosh': Narendra Sawaikar

Panaji: A BJP leader from Goa on Friday said due to Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's 'josh' (enthusiasm), the Congress and its leadership have lost 'hosh' (sense).

BJP MP from South Goa Narendra Sawaikar on Friday met Parrikar at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, where the latter has gone for follow-up treatment. After the meeting, he said on Twitter that he found the chief minister "as cheerful and jovial as ever".

Parrikar, 63, is suffering from a pancreatic ailment and has been recuperating at his private residence at Dona Paula near here since October 14 last year, after he was discharged from AIIMS.

"Met CM @manoharparrikar at @aiims_newdelhi. Is here for his regular check-up. As cheerful & jovial as ever. A warrior to the core. With his #Josh, Congress & its leadership has lost its #Hosh @BJP4India @BJP4Goa," Sawaikar tweeted.

Parrikar, while presenting the budget in Goa Assembly on Wednesday, had said, "I am presenting the budget in josh. The josh that is too high, very high, and fully in hosh".His remarks had come days after the opposition Congress had said that while the BJP-led Goa administration has "collapsed" and the state's debt is mounting, the chief minister was asking about the "josh" among people in the state.

"Pehle hosh me aao, baad me josh ki baat karo (first come to your senses and then talk about josh)," Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar had said Monday. Parrikar was flown to the AIIMS on Thursday evening after the conclusion of the three-day long assembly session.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has said that he is expected to return to the state in four days.