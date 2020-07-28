GBSHSE SSC Class 10th result 2020 today, check Goa Board website gbshse.gov.in

PANAJI: The Goa SSC 10th result 2020 will be announced by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Education (GBSHSE) on Tuesday (July 28, 2020) at 4:30 PM m on its official website - gbshse.gov.in.

Once formally declared, the students can check their Goa Board 10th result 2020 result by entering the required credentials on the official website. This year around 19,680 students had registered to appear for the Goa Board's SSC examination.

The Goa class 10 board exams were conducted from May 21 to June 6, as they got postponed in March owing to the ongoing COVID pandemic. Last year, the result was declared on May 21, and the pass percentage was recorded to be 92.47.

Here's how to check Goa Board SSC Results 2020 online:

Step 1: Visit the official website at gbshse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link/ pop-up which says “Click here for GOA BOARD SSC RESULTS 2020”

Step 3: Enter all the details asked. Enter the captcha code

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your Goa Board Class 10 Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen. Students can take a print-out for a future reference

In the previous year, a total of 18,684 students appeared for the Class 10 examination, out of which 17,258 students passed the examination. The overall pass percentage was 92.47 percent.