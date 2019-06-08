close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Goa airport

Goa airport temporarily closed due to fire caused by drop tank of naval aircraft

The MiG 29K fighter aircraft is completely safe.

Goa airport temporarily closed due to fire caused by drop tank of naval aircraft

PANAJI: The Goa airport was temporarily closed on Friday afternoon following an incident of fire caused by a drop tank of a naval fighter aircraft.

According to reports, a portion of the main runway of the airport caught fire after a drop tank of a MiG-29K aircraft fell down from the jet while it was taking off around 2 PM.

Confirming the development, Navy spokesperson Capt D K Sharma said all efforts are underway to resume flights at the earliest.

 

Live TV

 

"All efforts are on to resume flight services at the airport as soon as possible," Sharma said. 

The MiG 29K fighter aircraft is completely safe.

Sharma said that the airport has been closed for a few hours following the incident.

The Goa airport is used for both civilian and military aircraft.

Latest reports coming in from the area suggested that the flight operations have now resumed at the Goa Airport and the situation fully under control.

Tags:
Goa airportNaval aircraftMiG-29K aircraftIndian Navy
Next
Story

Woman artist describes being assaulted on Goa road in viral video

Must Watch

PT17M37S

ZEE Media presents Transform Truckers Abhiyaan