Goa CM Pramod Sawant allocates portfolios, keeps Home, Finance

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will hold the additional charge of Home, Finance, Personnel, Vigilance and General administration in Goa. As per the portfolio allocation on Friday, Deputy CM Ramkrishna alias Sudin Dhavalikar will handle the ministry of Public Works, River Navigation, Museum and Transport while the other Deputy CM Vijay Sardesai will be holding charge of Town and Country planning, Agriculture, Archives, Archaeology along with Factories and Boilers.

The Tourism, Sports and Printing and Stationary ministry will be under the supervision of Manohar Azgaonkar while Rohan Khaunte will have Revenue, Information Technology and Labour and Employment.

Here are the portfolios allocated to the ministers in Goa:

Govind Gawde - Art and culture,Tribal Welfare, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affars

Vinod Paliencr - Water Resources, Fisheries, Legal Metology

Jayesh Sagaonkar - Housing with Housing Board, Rural Development Agency, Ports

Mauvin Godinho - Panchayat, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services

Vishwajit Rane - Health, Women and Child Development, Skill Development and Entreprenership

Milind Naik - Urban Development, Social Welfare, Prevedoria

Nilesh Cabral - Power, Non conventional energy, law and judiciary, legislative affairs.

The notification also states that any other ministry which is not in the list above will be managed by the CM himself.

Sawant had proved the majority of his BJP-led government in the Goa Assembly earlier this week, comfortably winning a floor test in the House on Wednesday. Twenty legislators voted for the motion of confidence in the two-day old government, while 15 opposed it.

The special session of the House was convened by Governor Mridula Sinha to conduct the floor test, after Sawant was sworn-in as the CM on Tuesday.

Eleven members from the BJP, three each from Goa Forward Party, MGP and Independents supported Sawant during the head count conducted in the House.

The change in leadership was necessitated after the death of former CM Manohar Parrikar on Sunday.