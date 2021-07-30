Goa CM Pramod Sawant, facing flak for rape comment, takes U-turn, says 'I was quoted out of context'

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who is facing intense criticism over his controversial rape comment, has not taken a U-turn on the issue. Sawant, who is facing the Opposition ire over his controversial remarks, said that he was quoted out of context.

"My statement about the unfortunate incident was taken out of context. Both as head of a responsible govt and as a father of a 14-year-old daughter, I was deeply pained and disturbed. The pain of this incident is inexplicable,'' Goa CM Pramod Sawant said while clarifying his remark over gang-rape of 2 minor girls.

My statement about unfortunate incident was taken out of context. Both as head of a responsible Govt & as a father of a 14-yr-old daughter, I was deeply pained & disturbed. Pain of this incident is inexplicable: Goa CM Pramod Sawant on his remark over gang-rape of 2 minor girls pic.twitter.com/ek5i17eyiT — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2021

The Goa CM has drawn flak over his statement in the Assembly that the parents should "introspect" as to why their children were out on a beach late at night. Sawant's statements in the Assembly where he appeared to blame the parents evoked angry reactions.

“When 14-year-olds stay on the beach the whole night, the parents need to introspect. Just because children don't listen, we cannot put the responsibility on the government and police,” he had said during a debate in the House.

Sawant made these remarks two days after two minor girls were gang-raped on Benaulim beach in Goa. The Chief Minister, who also holds the home portfolio, further said that parents have a responsibility to ensure the safety of their children.

Reacting to it, State Congress spokesperson Altone D'Costa said the law and order situation has deteriorated in Goa. "Why should we fear while moving around at night. Criminals should be in jail and law-abiding citizens should be out freely moving around,” he said.

Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai said the safety of citizens is the responsibility of the police and government. "If they can't provide it to us, the CM has no right to sit in the post,” he said.

Defending the police during the discussion on Wednesday, CM Sawant had also pointed out that of the 10 youngsters who went to the beach for a party, four -- the teenage victims and two boys -- stayed on the beach the whole night.

“Teens, particularly minors, should not be spending the nights on beaches," he added.

