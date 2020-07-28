Goa GBSHSE SSC Class 10 results 2020 declared on gbshse.gov.in

PANAJI: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) announced the state SSC or class 10 results on July 28. The results were released around 4:30 PM on the board's official website - gbshse.gov.in.

Students can now check their Goa Board 10th result 2020 result by entering the required credentials on the official website. In case the board's official website crashes or goes slow due to heavy traffic, the students can check the gbshse.gov.in SSC result 2020 through SMS.

The Goa class 10 board exams were conducted from May 21 to June 6, as they got postponed in March owing to the ongoing COVID pandemic.

This year, 19,680 students have appeared in the Goa Board class 10 examination. The Goa Board SSC examination was conducted at 29 centres across the state. This year around 19,680 students had registered to appear for the Goa Board's SSC examination out of which 9,790 were boys and 9,890 were girls.

Here's how to check result online:

Step 1: Visit the official website at gbshse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link/ pop-up which says “Click here for GOA BOARD SSC RESULTS 2020”

Step 3: Enter all the details asked. Enter the captcha code

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your Goa Board Class 10 Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen. Students can take a print-out for a future reference

In the previous year, a total of 18,684 students appeared for the Class 10 examination, out of which 17,258 students passed the examination. The overall pass percentage was 92.47 percent.