GBSHSE Goa SSC Class 10 result 2020 live updates

The Goa SSC 10th result 2020  is all set to be announced by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Education (GBSHSE) at 4:30 PM on Tuesday (July 28, 2020) on its official website - gbshse.gov.in.

By Ritesh K Srivastava | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 28, 2020 - 13:24
PANAJI: The Goa SSC 10th result 2020  is all set to be announced by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Education (GBSHSE) at 4:30 PM on Tuesday (July 28, 2020) on its official website - gbshse.gov.in.

Once formally declared, the students can check their Goa Board 10th result 2020 result by entering the required credentials on the official website.  The Goa class 10 board exams were conducted from May 21 to June 6, as they got postponed in March owing to the ongoing COVID pandemic. 

This year, 19,680 students have appeared in the Goa Board class 10 examination. The Goa Board SSC examination was conducted at 29 centres across the state. This year around 19,680 students had registered to appear for the Goa Board's SSC examination out of which 9,790 were boys and 9,890 were girls.

Log on to Zeenews.india.com for live updates on exam result, direct link, steps to check, pass percentages and topper lists - 

28 July 2020, 13:24 PM

In case of the board's official website crashes or goes slow due to heavy traffic, the students can check the gbshse.gov.in SSC result 2020 through SMS.

28 July 2020, 13:16 PM

Steps to Check Goa Board SSC Result 2020:

Visit the official website at gbshse.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “GBSHSE SSC Result 2020”

Enter your credentials and log in

Goa Board 10th result 2020 will appear on the display screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

28 July 2020, 13:15 PM

This year, around 19,680 students had appeared in the Goa Board class 10 examination.

28 July 2020, 13:15 PM

Goa Board will declare GBSHSE class 10th result 2020 today at 4:30 PM. Students will be able to check their results online.

