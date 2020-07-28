GBSHSE Goa SSC Class 10 result 2020 live updates

28 July 2020, 13:24 PM
In case of the board's official website crashes or goes slow due to heavy traffic, the students can check the gbshse.gov.in SSC result 2020 through SMS.
28 July 2020, 13:16 PM
Steps to Check Goa Board SSC Result 2020:
Visit the official website at gbshse.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “GBSHSE SSC Result 2020”
Enter your credentials and log in
Goa Board 10th result 2020 will appear on the display screen
Download the results and take its print out for future use.
28 July 2020, 13:15 PM
This year, around 19,680 students had appeared in the Goa Board class 10 examination.
28 July 2020, 13:15 PM
Goa Board will declare GBSHSE class 10th result 2020 today at 4:30 PM. Students will be able to check their results online.