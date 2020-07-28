GBSHSE Goa SSC Class 10 result 2020 live updates

PANAJI: The Goa SSC 10th result 2020 is all set to be announced by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Education (GBSHSE) at 4:30 PM on Tuesday (July 28, 2020) on its official website - gbshse.gov.in.

Once formally declared, the students can check their Goa Board 10th result 2020 result by entering the required credentials on the official website. The Goa class 10 board exams were conducted from May 21 to June 6, as they got postponed in March owing to the ongoing COVID pandemic.

This year, 19,680 students have appeared in the Goa Board class 10 examination. The Goa Board SSC examination was conducted at 29 centres across the state. This year around 19,680 students had registered to appear for the Goa Board's SSC examination out of which 9,790 were boys and 9,890 were girls.

Log on to Zeenews.india.com for live updates on exam result, direct link, steps to check, pass percentages and topper lists -