Goa GBSHSE SSC Class 10 results 2020 declared: Toppers list, pass percentage on gbshse.gov.in

PANAJI: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) announced the state SSC or class 10 results on July 28. The results were released around 4:30 PM on the board's official website - gbshse.gov.in. The overall pass percentage this year for class 10th has been 90.9%.

This year the number of girls who appeared for Goa Board 10th exam 2020 was 9620 and the overall girls passing percentage is 93.26%. The number of boys who appeared was 9319. The overall boys passing percentage has been declared as 92.08%

Students can now check their Goa Board 10th result 2020 result by entering the required credentials on the official website. In case the board's official website crashes or goes slow due to heavy traffic, the students can check the gbshse.gov.in SSC result 2020 through SMS.

Click here for live updates on Goa SSC 10th result 2020

The Goa class 10 board exams were conducted from May 21 to June 6, as they got postponed in March owing to the ongoing COVID pandemic.

This year, 19,680 students have appeared in the Goa Board class 10 examination. The Goa Board SSC examination was conducted at 29 centres across the state. This year around 19,680 students had registered to appear for the Goa Board's SSC examination out of which 9,790 were boys and 9,890 were girls.

Here's how to check result online:

Step 1: Visit the official website at gbshse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link/ pop-up which says “Click here for GOA BOARD SSC RESULTS 2020”

Step 3: Enter all the details asked. Enter the captcha code

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your Goa Board Class 10 Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen. Students can take a print-out for a future reference

In the previous year, a total of 18,684 students appeared for the Class 10 examination, out of which 17,258 students passed the examination. The overall pass percentage was 92.47 percent.

GBSHSE had announced the state class 12 results on June 26, which recorded 89.27 passing percent. Around 2,367 students failed to clear the exams.

The Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education is the state education board of Goa. It was established on May 17, 1975, under The Goa, Daman and Diu Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Act, 1975.