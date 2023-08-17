Goa IPS Officer Who Allegedly Molested A Woman At Nightclub Suspended By MHA

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered the suspension of IPS officer A Koan posted in Goa with immediate effect following an allegation against him of molesting a woman at a nightclub. The MHA also ordered the IPS officer to not leave the Goa headquarters without the permission of an authority.

Koan is a 2009 batch AGMUT Cadre officer. There was an allegation against him of molesting a woman at a nightclub in Goa. “The President of India, in exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 3 of all India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, hereby places Dr A. Koan, IPS under suspension with immediate effect,” the order read.

It added, “It is also ordered that Koan during the period of his suspension would be entitled to a subsistence allowance at an amount equal to the leave salary on half-average pay or on half pay and in addition, dearness allowance, if admissible on the basis of such leave salary, under 4(1)(a) of the All Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, subject to the furnishing of a certificate to the effect that he has not been employed in any business, profession, or vocation for a profit/remuneration/salary.”



A Koan, who is a DIG rank officer, allegedly misbehaved with a woman tourist at a beach club in the state at night when she was partying. The issue was raised in the State Assembly by Vijai Sardesai, president of Goa Forward Party and Michael Lobo, the BJP MLA from Calangute, demanding action against the IPS officer. On August 11, Koan was relieved of his charge as DIG following allegations of him allegedly misbehaving with a woman tourist at a beach club in Goa.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant earlier had said that the state government had written to the Union Home Ministry regarding the allegation against the police officer. "We relieved him of his duties, and he has been attached to the head office. It comes under the jurisdiction of the Home Ministry. We have written to the Union Home Ministry, I think the Home Ministry will take action on that officer," CM Sawant said while talking to ANI.