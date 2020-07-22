PGA Tour Series-China 2020 season cancelled amid prevailing coronavirus COVID-19 situation

Beijing: Amid the prevailing COVID-19 situation across the world, the PGA Tour after close consultation with the China Golf Association announced to cancel the 2020 PGA Tour Series-China season on Wednesday (July 22, 2020).

"Access into China and the continued global spread of the illness made it impossible to proceed with these tournaments at this time," read the official statement.

Earlier in January, the Series had held the first of three planned Qualifying Tournaments, for players from Mainland China.

The Series also scheduled two additional Global Qualifying Tournaments open to players from the rest of the world, but the unprecedented outbreak of the coronavirus ended the ability for the Series to hold those events as planned.

The official statement said, "Attempts to move the Qualifying Tournaments to other Southeast Asia sites were not practical, and with access into China limited, officials came to the difficult decision that it couldn’t contest tournaments this year."

Greg Carlson, PGA Tour Series-China Executive Director expressed, "It’s a disappointment, but I know our players and fans understand—given the continuing evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic—that the health and safety of everyone associated with the Series is of the utmost importance, and staging a Tour based in China with players from five different continents is just not feasible at this time."

He also said, "We have enjoyed five great years in China, and this was shaping up to be the most successful season in our history. We will continue to evaluate what is happening with the coronavirus and hope the situation alleviates itself so we can again resume tournament golf in this part of the world in 2021."

Notably, the PGA Tour Series-China made its debut in 2014 and has seen members move on to both the Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA Tour while also competing in international competitions such as the Presidents Cup and the Olympics.