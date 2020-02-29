Google Doodle celebrates Leap Day 2020 with jumping logo

NEW DELHI: Google Doodle is celebrating Leap Day 2020 (February 29) with a jumping logo. This is further illustrated with Google Doodle's home page saying, "We HOP you have a good one—Happy Leap Day!."

Leap Day, which comes every four years on February 29, is a day observed in various solar calenders including Gregorian calendar.

In 2016, Google celebrated the day with hopping bunnies as the logo by artist Olivia Huynh.

Leap days occur to keep our calendars in alignment with the Earth and sun.

However, even in the Greforian calender, years that are divisible by 100, but not by 400, do not contain a leap day.

The Earth’s orbital revolution around Sun takes 6 hours longer than 365 days, and Leap Day compensates this lag and realignes the calendar with the Earth’s position in the Solar System.

What is a Leap Year?

A Leap Year is a year where one extra day is added to our calendars, making it 366 days in total, giving us one extra day than the usual 365 days.

The leap day is added onto the month of February, seeing as it is the shortest month of the year.

This is done to keep to keep our calendars in alignment with the Earth and sun.