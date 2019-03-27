Attempt to smuggle Rs 500 crore worth drugs from Pakistan foiled off Gujarat coast

The ATS had got credible information that an illegal consignment of Heroin will be smuggled in Gujarat through the coast. ATS officers together with the Indian Coast Guard and Marine Task Force launched a joint operation to apprehend the smugglers and seize the contraband. While ATS officers boarded Coast Guard Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV), commandos of Marine Task Force were kept in boats in territorial waters to help in apprehending the smugglers.

On the basis of limited information, continuous search operation was undertaken and after 24 hours, a suspicious boat was identified which was trying to make attempt to communicate in the particular frequency.

When the ICG ship directed the suspected boat to stop, the suspected boat made desperate attempts to run away but was unsuccessful. Indian Coast Guard Ship chased the boat and when apprehension became inevitable, it’s crew set the boat ablaze to destroy the evidence.

In the joint operation, nine smugglers were arrested and approximately 100 kg of Heroin was seized. ATS has identified the receiver of the consignment and is likely to be apprehended soon. The interrogation of nine Iranian nationals from the smuggler’s boat revealed that a Pakistani national Hamid Malek had sent the consignment, which was loaded in the Iranian boat off Gwadar port of Pakistan.

The total value of the contraband as per international value is estimated to be Rs 500 crore.