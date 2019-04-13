Coast Guard intercepts boat carrying 100 kg heroin, arrests nine Iranians off Gujarat coast

Gandhinagar: The Indian marine forces intercepted a boat carrying 100 kilograms of heroin and arrested nine Iranian nationals in a joint operation conducted off the Gujarat coast, said reports on Saturday.

According to news agency ANI, the joint operation was conducted by the Anti-Terrorist Squad, Coast Guard and the Marine Task Force.

The Iranians smugglers, arrested by the Indian marine forces, set their boat on fire in order to destroy evidence.

The rescuers tried to douse the fire but failed.

The boat, which was being used to smuggle heroin, later sank in the deep water.

The nine Iranians were immediately arrested and taken for interrogation.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited.