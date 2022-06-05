New Delhi: Gujarat Board SSC or Class 10 Result 2022 will be declared on Monday (June 6) at 8 AM by Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB). Candidates will be able to check their SSC results on the official GSEB website on gseb.org.

The GSEB Class 10 exams 2022 were conducted from March 28, 2022 till April 9, 2022 in several centres around the state. The Gujarat board Sanskrit first exam result will also be declared tomorrow. Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani had informed about the result dates through his Twitter on June 3.

As many as 9.72 lakh students appeared for the GSEB SSC exam 2022 this year. Candidates will be able to access their GSEB SSC result 2022 through their 6-digit seat number.

GSEB SSC result 2022: How to check

1. Visit the official website at gseb.org

2. On the homepage, click on the 'GSEB SSC result 2022' link.

3. Enter login credentials and submit.

4. Your SSC result will appear on the screen.

5. Download and take a printout for future reference.

GSEB SSC result 2022: Websites to check

gseb.org

gsebeservice.com

In 2021, the SSC Class 10 exam pass percentage was 100% as the exam was cancelled in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

GSEB released the GSEB Class 12 or HSC General stream results on Saturday (June 4). The pass percentage for the GSEB HSC exam was 86.91 percent this year.