GSEB

GUJCET 2022, Gujarat board Class 12th Science results will be released tomorrow (May 12) at 10 am on the official GSEB website at gseb.org.

Representational image

New Delhi: Gujarat Board Class 12 or HSC final exam results for Science stream and Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) result 2022 will be announced on Thursday (May 12) by Gujarat School Education Board (GSEB). 

The announcement was made by Gujarat Cabinet Minister of Education, Science and Technology Jitu Vaghani on Twitter. The results will be released tomorrow at 10 am on the official GSEB website at gseb.org.

GSEB conducted the Class 12 board exams from March 28 to April 12 for Science and General streams. 

While the GUJCET 2022 exam was conducted on April 18. It is held for admission to degree and diploma programmes in engineering and pharmacy courses in Gujarat. The entrance exam is conducted for two papers: Physics and Chemistry and the second is Mathematics. 

GSEB Class 12 or HSC Science result 2022: Steps to download

1. Visit the official GSEB website on gseb.org. 

2. Search and click on 'HSC Science result 2022' link. 

3. To log in, schools need to enter their index numbers and passwords. 

4. HSC or Class 12 Science result will be displayed. 

GUJCET Result 2022: How to check

1. Visit the GSEB website on gsebeservice.com. 

2. Click on GUJCET 2022 result link. 

3. Log in using the required credentials. 

4. GUJCET result will appear on your screen. 

5. Download and take a printout for future reference. 

The GUJCET final answer key was released earlier today, while the preliminary answer key was published on April 28.

