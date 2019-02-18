Man's nose chopped off by lover's family in Gujarat's Amreli

New Delhi: A man's nose was allegedly chopped off by the family of a girl, whom he had gone to meet secretly in Gujarat's Amreli. The police have arrested five people in connection with the case.

As per reports, the incident took place when the victim had gone on Saturday night to meet the girl he was in a relationship with and came under the notice of his family members. Both the woman as well as the man are Jivapur residents.

Upon seeing the man and the woman together late at night, her family members attacked him and cut his nose with a sharp weapon.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

As per PTI, the woman's parents, her brother and uncle were arrested on Monday under section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) and 146 (rioting) of the Indian Penal Code. The official identified them as Jagdish Pipaliya, Sardaben Pipaliya, Suresh Pipaliya, Atul Pipaliya and Kalu Pipaliya.