Night curfew in 4 Gujarat cities till March 31 as COVID-19 cases surge

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government on Tuesday decided to increase the night curfew timings in four major cities of the state by two hours in a bid to contain the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The curfew will now remain in force in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot from 10 PM to 6 AM, according to an official statement. The curfew timings earlier were from 12 AM to 6 AM.

The decision was taken during the core committee meeting of the coronavirus task-force headed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday.

"The state government has decided to impose a curfew from 10 pm to 6 am in view of the increasing cases of coronavirus," the state government said in the statement.

The restrictions will be in place till March 31, it added.

Earlier on Monday, the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) said the next three T20 matches between India and England will be played without any spectators at the Narendra Modi Stadium here in view of rising cases of coronavirus.

On Monday, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation also asked eateries, restaurants and malls in eight wards of the city to close down at 10 PM.

Gujarat on Monday reported 890 new cases of COVID-19, taking its tally to 2,79,097.

Last month, the state was reporting around 200 new cases every day. Surat has been reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state, followed by Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Rajkot, as per official data.

