हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Omicron threat: COVID-19

Omicron threat: COVID-19: No plan to close schools for now, says Gujarat Health Minister

"The state government taking necessary precautions in view of the Covid-19 numbers but has no plans to close down schools until the situation so necessitates," said Nimisha Suthar.

Omicron threat: COVID-19: No plan to close schools for now, says Gujarat Health Minister

Vadodara: Amid reports of school students testing COVID-19 positive in Gujarat, state’s Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Nimisha Suthar has said that currently there is no plan to close down schools, it will be done only if the situation so necessitates.

"The state government taking necessary precautions in view of the Covid-19 numbers but has no plans to close down schools until the situation so necessitates," said Nimisha Suthar.

Reacting to a question where a reporter asked about two students testing positive for COVID-19 in a school in Vadodara, Minister for State said "those two students will be kept in isolation. The studies of every student should not suffer. If the grim situation arises then we will make a decision on closing down schools, taking Education Ministry into confidence, until then there is no such plan."

According to State Health Ministry, Gujarat has 571 active COVID-19 cases till Sunday evening.

About 55 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally of patients recovered to 8,17,715, as per the bulletin on Sunday. 

 Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Omicron threat: COVID-19OmicronSchoolsGujaratNimisha Suthar
Next
Story

Gujarat panchayat polls: Voting underway, over 27,000 candidates in fray

Must Watch

PT9M27S

Cold Wave: Snowfall on the mountains increased the cold in the plains