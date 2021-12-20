Omicron threat: COVID-19: No plan to close schools for now, says Gujarat Health Minister

Vadodara: Amid reports of school students testing COVID-19 positive in Gujarat, state’s Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Nimisha Suthar has said that currently there is no plan to close down schools, it will be done only if the situation so necessitates.

"The state government taking necessary precautions in view of the Covid-19 numbers but has no plans to close down schools until the situation so necessitates," said Nimisha Suthar.

Reacting to a question where a reporter asked about two students testing positive for COVID-19 in a school in Vadodara, Minister for State said "those two students will be kept in isolation. The studies of every student should not suffer. If the grim situation arises then we will make a decision on closing down schools, taking Education Ministry into confidence, until then there is no such plan."

According to State Health Ministry, Gujarat has 571 active COVID-19 cases till Sunday evening.

About 55 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally of patients recovered to 8,17,715, as per the bulletin on Sunday.

