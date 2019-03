New Delhi: Rivaba Jadeja, wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Rivaba is the president of the women's wing of Karan Sena in Gujarat.

She joined the party on Sunday in presence of Jamnagar MP Poonam Madam and Gujarat Agriculture Minister RC Faldu.

Rivaba's entry into the BJP comes barely six months after her appointment as the Karni Sena women wing's chief.