Hafiz Saeed barred from leading Friday prayers; Wont allow terror groups to use territory

New Delhi: Pakistan stopped Jama'at-ud-Da'wah (JuD) chief and Mumbai 26/11 terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed from leading the Imam's prayer from Jamia Masjid Qadsia Mosque in Lahore on Friday.

Jamia Masjid Qadsia is the headquarters of JuD, a United Nations listed terror group.

The government of Pakistan's Punjab province had taken over the Mosque as part of a crackdown on the terror group. The development comes days after the Pakistani government sealed the Lahore headquarters of JuD and Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) and detained over 120 suspected militants as part of an ongoing crackdown on banned groups.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said his govt will not allow its territory to be used by terror groups.

“Under national action plan we will not allow any terrorist group to use Pakistani territory. We will not allow any armed militia to function in this country. This is for the betterment of Pakistan,” said Khan.

"Pakistan's territory will not be used for any kind terrorism outside. My government will not allow that," he added.

Khan's comments came amid pressure from the global community to act on terror outfits on its soil following the Pulwama terror attack on February 14 that killed more than 40 CRPF Personnel.

The state department has urged "Pakistan to take sustained, irreversible action against terrorist groups that will prevent future attacks and that will promote regional stability."