हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya gets engaged to girlfriend Natasa Stankovic, shares photos on Instagram

The couple posted photos of the private ceremony in the yacht where Hardik proposed to the Mumbai-based actress. 

Hardik Pandya gets engaged to girlfriend Natasa Stankovic, shares photos on Instagram
Hardik Pandya with his fiancee Natasa Stankovic. (Source: Instagram/Hardik Pandya)

One of Indian cricket's most eligible bachelor Hardik Pandya announced his engagement with actress Natasa Stankovic on Instagram on New Year.

The couple posted photos of the private ceremony in the yacht where Hardik proposed to the Mumbai-based actress. 

In one of the photos on Instagram, Pandya wrote: "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan (I am yours and you are mine, the entire nation knows). 01.01.2020 #engaged."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Starting the year with my firework ❣️

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

Hardik is currently recovering from a back injury and last international assignment was a T20I match against South Africa in September 2019. The all-rounder missed out the recent Twenty20 International (T20I) and One-Day International (ODI) series against Bangladesh and the West Indies.

Hardik has been named in India A squad for the tour of New Zealand, paving the way for a comeback into the Indian team.

Live TV

Model and dancer Natasa Stankovic made her debut in Bollywood with Prakash Jha directorial Prakash Jha. She has featured in the music video of the famous song "DJ wale babu mera gaana baja do" but she gained popularity after appeared in reality show Bigg Boss Season 8.

Tags:
Hardik PandyaHardik Pandya engagedindian cricket team
Next
Story

Gautam Gambhir urges BCCI to dissolve DDCA after brawl at annual meet

Must Watch

PT42M32S

Taal Thok Ke: Will parties win Delhi elections over politics on violence?