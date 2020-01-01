Hardik Pandya gets engaged to girlfriend Natasa Stankovic, shares photos on Instagram

One of Indian cricket's most eligible bachelor Hardik Pandya announced his engagement with actress Natasa Stankovic on Instagram on New Year.

The couple posted photos of the private ceremony in the yacht where Hardik proposed to the Mumbai-based actress.

In one of the photos on Instagram, Pandya wrote: "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan (I am yours and you are mine, the entire nation knows). 01.01.2020 #engaged."

Hardik is currently recovering from a back injury and last international assignment was a T20I match against South Africa in September 2019. The all-rounder missed out the recent Twenty20 International (T20I) and One-Day International (ODI) series against Bangladesh and the West Indies.

Hardik has been named in India A squad for the tour of New Zealand, paving the way for a comeback into the Indian team.

Model and dancer Natasa Stankovic made her debut in Bollywood with Prakash Jha directorial Prakash Jha. She has featured in the music video of the famous song "DJ wale babu mera gaana baja do" but she gained popularity after appeared in reality show Bigg Boss Season 8.