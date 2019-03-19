Anil Vij mocks Rahul Gandhi, asks Congress workers to add 'Pappu' to their names

New Delhi: Haryana minister Anil Vij on Tuesday took a dig at Congress workers for raising objections over the '#MaiBhiChowkidar' campaign and asked them to add 'Pappu' to their names on Twitter saying BJP will have no objection to it.

"We have added # chowkidar to our names and you have a problem with that. You should also prefix # Pappu to your names and we will have no objection," Anil Vij's tweet read.

Vij's statement comes at a time when the 'MaiBhiChowkidar' campaign is trending with BJP cadres prefixing 'Chowkidar' to their Twitter handles. The term 'Pappu' is often used by BJP to mock Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleging his ignorance on politics and the country. On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi and several other Congress leaders have targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging corruption in the Rafale fighter jet deal, saying, "Chowkidar Chor Hai'.

'MaiBhiChowkidar' campaign was launched by BJP on Saturday to counter Rahul Gandhi's repeated attack on the Rafale deal. And since its launch, it has featured in almost two million tweets. PM Narendra Modi along with several other BJP leaders and Union Ministers introduced it in their Twitter handles, making the hashtag trend globally.

"Your Chowkidar is standing firm and serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar," Modi had tweeted on Saturday.

During the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Modi had promised to work as a 'Chowkidar' to safeguard the citizens and their trust once elected to power.