Ballabhgarh girl Nikita Tomar's killer Tauseef linked to sitting Congress MLA Chaudhary Aftab Ahmed

NEW DELHI: Amid national outrage over the brutal murder of 21-year-old college student Nikita Tomar in Ballabhgarh, Faridabad on Monday, the political link of Tauseef, the min accused in the case, has come to the fore.

According to reports, Tauseef’s family is closely linked to sitting Congress MLA Chaudhary Aftab Ahmed from Nuh (Mewat) constituency of Haryana.

In 2019, Chaudhary Aftab Ahmed was re-elected and nominated as Deputy Leader of Congress Legislative Party Haryana. He has also served as Transport minister, Tourism minister, Printing & Stationary minister and state vice-president of the Haryana Congress.

It may be recalled that the SIT constituted by the Haryana Police to nab the two culprits – Tauseef and Rehan – involved in the murder of Nikit Tomar were arrested from Nuh, which is represented by Chaudhary Aftab Ahmed.

It is evident that Nikita’s family had preferred to keep a low profile fearing serious consequences because of Tauseef’s family’s t political links. Nikita’s father had told that till date no one from the Congress party, let alone the sitting legislator of the area, has come to their rescue or offered any help.

The brother of 21-year-old college girl, who was given an emotional farewell on Tuesday (October 27) amid furore over forced conversions in the Mewat region, had told that Tauseef was repeatedly pressurising her siter to convert to Islam so that he can marry her – a point that Mewat is the new hotbed of ‘love jihad’ in the country.

Nikita's brother also stated that accused Tauseef is the nephew of Congress MLA Chaudhary Aftab Ahmed, which is why the two killers rushed to Mewat soon after committing the heinous crime to evade the law.

The ongoing investigation into the case has revealed that Tauseef was harassing Nikita for the past two years and a police complaint was also lodged by her family against him.

But since her family was scared of Tauseef’s influential political family, a compromised was reached in the presence of panchayat members.

A relative of Nikita said that her life could have been saved if we had not compromised two years ago. He said Tauseef had kidnapped her in 2018 but was arrested after an FIR was lodged. His family, however, apologized to us and we reached the compromise, he told Zee News.

He further stated that Tausif's grandfather Khurshid Ahmed was an MLA and a minister. Khurshid Ahmed's son Aftab Ahmed is also an MLA from the Congress party. This family has been in politics for the past 40-50 years, and also close to the top leadership of the Congress party, he added.

It may be noted that untill Monday, this was a one-sided love turned into a murder after a frustrated Tauseef murdered Nikita, who had rejected his proposal to transform her faith and refused to budge under his pressure.

Nikita was shot dead in cold blood by Tauseef on Monday after she came out to go back home after taking her exams. The incident near Aggarwal College, Ballabhgarh, was caught on CCTV camera. The footage clearly shows that two boys are standing near a white i20 car, waiting for Nikita to come out of the college.

When she comes out and walks through the road with one of her friends, Tauseef tries to grab her and force her into the car. Nikita tries to save herself and starts running away from the car, but Tauseef shoots her in the head and flees from the spot along with his friend Rehan.

Nikita Tomar, who lived in Faridabad with her family, was a promising student as she scored 95 percent marks in the board examination of 12th. Currently, she was in her last year of college and wanted to become an IAS officer.

The incident, which has happened just 35 km away from the country's Parliament, has proved that the present laws are not enough to save the daughter of the country.

After this incident, Nikita's family and relatives blocked the nearby road demanding justice. However, Tauseef along with his friend Rehan hid at a village in Mewat, Haryana. The police later identified them and first arrested Tausif, and then Rehan from Rewasan village in Mewat, which is at the center of this whole story.

Zee News has also accessed copies of FIRs filed on August 2, 2018, which shows states that Tauseef used to harass Nikita and was charged of planning to kidnap her.

The Haryana Police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to ascertain the real reason behind this murder. Nikita's family has alleged that Tauseef was harassing her constantly to convert and marry him. Nikita always refused his overtures but had to ultimately pay the price by giving her life.

With Mewat now emerging as the new hotbed of love jihad, it has come to light why several Hindu families had migrate from Mewat and surrounding areas in the recent years.

Importantly, Nikita's family had also stated that they wanted to migrate from Faridabad to save their girl from Tauseef.

Zee News, which has launched a massive campaign seeking justice for Nikita, has raised several questions over the apparent lack of action on part of police against Tauseef, which could have otherwise saved the life of s promising young girl.

