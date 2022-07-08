NewsHaryana
BJP removes Haryana IT cell incharge Arun Yadav for controversial old tweet amid call for his arrest

Arun Yadav's tweet dates back to 2017 but went viral on social media now. Though no complaint has been filed against him so far, people are demanding his arrest online.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 07:00 AM IST
Gurugram: The BJP on Thursday removed its Haryana IT cell incharge amid calls for his arrest over an old tweet allegedly against Islam. A statement issued by state BJP president O P Dhankar said Arun Yadav is being removed from the post with immediate effect but did not give any reason for it.

Arun Yadav's tweet dates back to 2017 but went viral on social media now. Though no complaint has been filed against him so far, people are demanding his arrest online.

#ArrestArunYadav was among the top trends on Twitter on Thursday, with his tweets posted between May this year and 2017 shared thousands of times.

The calls for his arrest grew stronger against the backdrop of AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair's arrest over a four-year-old tweet. However, no police complaint has been filed against Arun Yadav yet. 

It may be recalled that the BJP last month suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled another functionary, Naveen Jindal, after massive international condemnation of their controversial comments and tweets against the Prophet.

 

