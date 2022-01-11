हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

BREAKING: Haryana invokes ESMA, bans strike by healthcare workers for six months amid COVID-19 surge

NEW DELHI: Amid a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases, the Haryana government on Tuesday invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA)), banned strike by healthcare workers for next six months. 

This was announced by Haryana’s Health Minister Anil Vij who tweeted, “the ESMA (Essential Services Maintenance Act) has been implemented in Haryana.” “Now health workers will not be able to go on strike for 6 months. This step has been taken after a group of doctors went on strike to obstruct the prevention of corona," Vij said. 

 

 

On Monday, the state government banned large congregations such as rallies and protests, and extended existing restrictions including the closure of cinema halls and sports complexes to eight more districts. 

"Large congregations like all kinds of public meetings, rallies, protests, dharnas etc shall be prohibited in the state," said the order issued by the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA.

The eight new districts where the restrictions will be applicable are Sirsa, Rewari, Jind, Fatehabad, Mahendergarh, Kaithal, Bhiwani and Hisar. Earlier, these restrictions were imposed in Karnal, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Rohtak Jhajjar, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat.

