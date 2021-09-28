हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

COVID-19: Haryana extends ban on sale, manufacture of gutkha, pan masala till September 2022

Chandigarh: Haryana government has extended the ban on the sale and manufacture of gutkha and pan masala for one year. The state Food and Drugs Administration has issued a notification in this regard, under which the sale and purchase of tobacco products have been prohibited for a year from Sept 7, 2021.

The order has been issued to all the district magistrates and superintendent of police, food inspectors and others. 

Last year, in view of the COVID pandemic, the Haryana government banned the sale of tobacco products like paan masala, gutkha etc for one year so that people do not spit in public places.

The state government on Monday decided to extend the ban by one more year. 

Now, the sale of tobacco and nicotine products like pan masala and gutkha in Haryana will be considered illegal till September 2022. 

The order said the legal action will be taken against those who violate the rule. 

