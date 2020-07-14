Delhi High Court orders protection for woman who filed rape case against Haryana BJP leader Surender Barwala’s son

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered the police to provide adequate protection to a woman, who had registered a rape complaint against former Haryana government minister Surender Barwala’s son Prashant.

The High Court also directed the police to conduct the DNA test of the victim. On June 6, the victim had lodged a rape case at Delhi's Laxmi Nagar Police Station against Prashant Barwala, son of BJP leader and former Haryana minister Surender Barwala.

Since then, the victim alleged that she was receiving threats. In response to the victim’s plea, the Delhi High Court has ordered the protection of the victim.

The woman alleges that Prashant Barwala raped her in the pretext of giving a job and then threatened her to get an abortion.

BJP leader Surendra Barwala, who has been a two-time MP from Haryana.

Surendra Barwala has been an MP on the ticket of the Indian National Lok Dal from Hisar in 1998 and 1999. He is currently in the Bharatiya Janata Party. Barwala joined the BJP before the 2014 assembly elections. He contested from Jind on a BJP ticket but lost.

Surendra Barwala became an MLA from Barwala in Hisar district in 1987 on a Lokdal ticket. Later he also served as Minister of State for Education in Devi Lal government.