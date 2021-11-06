Eye will be gouged out & hand chopped off: BJP MP warns Congress after former minister held up

Chandigarh: After reports of some of BJP leaders being held up in Rohtak made news, MP Arvind Sharma on Saturday (November 6, 2021) threatened that "eye will be gouged out and hand chopped off" if anybody tries to target former Haryana minister Manish Grover.

Attacking Congress over the incident Sharma said, "Congress and Deepender Hooda should listen that if anyone dares to look towards Manish Grover (BJP leader) then we would take their eyes out." A report by ANI quoted Sharma as saying.

Sharma's remark came a day after Grover and some other BJP leaders were held up inside a temple complex in Rohtak's Kiloi for hours as villagers and farmers staged a protest outside. Rohtak district administration and police officials intervened and tried to pacify the protesters before the standoff came to an end and the leaders left the premise.

The BJP on Saturday held a protest in Rohtak against the Congress, blaming it for Friday's incident.

Blaing Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son Deepender Hooda, Sharma said that Grover was targeted as Deepender lost the Lok Sabha polls because of Grover.

"There is no doubt that the Rohtak Lok Sabha seat was won because of Manish Grover," said Sharma, who is the MP from Rohtak.

About two dozen BJP leaders, workers and others came to watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s Kedarnath programme live at Kiloi`s Shiv Temple where they were allegedly taken hostage by farmers and villagers.

(With input from agencies)