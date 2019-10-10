close

gau rakshak

Gau Rakshak shot at by cow smugglers in Gurugram in high-speed chase

The incident took place in Sector 10 of Gurugram.

Gau Rakshak shot at by cow smugglers in Gurugram in high-speed chase

GURUGRAM: In a shocking incident, a Bajrang Dal member was shot at by cattle smugglers in a high speed chase in Haryana's Gurugram on Thursday.

The incident took place in Sector 10 of Gurugram.

According to reports, the inured Bajrang Dal member was part of Haryana government’s Cow Smuggler Task Force. 

This force has members comprising of local volunteers and state police. 

They were involved in a high-speed chase with the cow smugglers who opened fire at the Police and other volunteers injuring one of them.

The victim has been shifted to the hospital.

