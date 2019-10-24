Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala dismisses resignation reports over party's dismal show in election

New Delhi: BJP Haryana chief Subhash Barala on Thursday dismissed rumours of him stepping down from his position in the wake of the dismal show of the party in state assembly election. Earlier in the day, reports surfaced that Barmala tendered his resignation from the post of the state BJP chief after it became clear that BJP will not form government on its own in Haryana.

Barala himself lost from Tohana against Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) candidate Devinder Singh Babli by over 25,090 votes.

According to the latest trends released by the Election Commission, the BJP was leading in 39 seats in the 90-member Haryana Assembly, still 9 short of the majority mark of 46 seats. The Congress was leading in 33 seats while JJP was ahead in 9 seats, appearing to be the kingmaker.

Trends showed that at least eight ministers and over 15 sitting BJP legislators were trailing.

Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu also faced defeat from Narnaund, while another Jat leader and Cabinet minister OP Dhankar, was trailing.