हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
HBSE class 12th Result 2020

Haryana Board HSBE Class 12 Science, Arts, Commerce results 2020 on July 21, visit bseh.org.in

The students will be able to check their scorecard at the Haryana Board's official website- bseh.org.in.

Haryana Board HSBE Class 12 Science, Arts, Commerce results 2020 on July 21, visit bseh.org.in
Representational Image: IANS

HBSE 12th Result 2020: The Board of School Education Haryana Bhiwani is likely to declare class BSEH class 12th Science, Arts, and Commerce results 2020 on Tuesday (July 21). The students will be able to check their scorecard at the Haryana Board's official website- bseh.org.in.

Haryana Board Secretary Rajiv Prasad earlier told media that the board has already completed its preparations to announce BSEH class 12 results on July 21, but the time for the release of results has not been updated on the board's website. 

The students, however, are advised to follow the steps given below to check their scrorecard:   

1. Students should visit the official website-bseh.org.in
2. Now click on the link on the homepage “Class 12 exam results”
3. Students can see a new page appearing on the screen
4. You should key in your credentials and login and see your result on the screen
5. Students are advised to download their results and take its print out for future use

Haryana Board class 12 examination was conducted between March 3 and March 31, 2020.

Earlier on July 10, Haryana Board declared the class 10th result in which 64.59% passed while a total of 3.37 lakh students had taken the examination. 

Notably, a total of 1,31,741 students had taken the BSEH 10th examination including 78,927 boys and 52,814 girls. Of these, 1,23,850 students passed the examination. The pass percentage for the state stood at 94.01%, with girls outperforming boys. 

Tags:
HBSE class 12th Result 2020Haryana Board Class 12 results 2020bseh.org.in
Next
Story

Haryana Board Class 12 results 2020 expected tomorrow, check HBSE website bseh.org.in
  • 11,18,043Confirmed
  • 27,497Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,43,35,705Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M42S

Flood havoc continues in various parts of India