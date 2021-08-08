Haryana unlock: COVID restrictions extended, night curfew lifted, 50% crowd allowed in bars

New Delhi: Haryana government has extended COVID-19 restrictions in the state for two more weeks till August 23 though some relaxations have been issued. Under the new rules, the curfew time have been removed and the night curfew has been lifted.

As per an official order, restaurants, bars, gyms and spas are now allowed to open with 50% seating capacity. While all shops and malls can reopen as long as they follow social distancing norms. Also, swimming pools can now operate with proper COVID norms.

Haryana Covid lockdown: Here's what's allowed

* Restaurants and bars, including those in hotels and malls, are allowed to operate with 50% seating capacity.

* Clubhouses/restaurants/bars of Golf courses are allowed to open with 50 per cent seating capacity.

* Spas are allowed to open with 50% capacity.

* Religious places are allowed to open with 50 persons at a time.

* Corporate offices are permitted to open with full attendance.

* All shops and malls are allowed to open.

* Gyms are allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity.

* Gatherings in weddings, funerals/cremations are allowed with up to 100 persons.

* In open spaces, gatherings will be allowed up to 200 persons

* Cinema halls, including those in stand-alone and malls, are allowed to open with a maximum 50 per cent seating capacity.

* University/colleges are also allowed to open for students for doubts, practical classes in laboratories, practical examinations and offline examinations.

* Hostels (in colleges and universities) are allowed to open only for those students who are appearing in examinations. The * Department of Higher Education shall release guidelines for implementation of these orders, separately.

* Open training centres in Haryana, especially under the aegis of Haryana Skill Development Mission also allowed to open (by staggering of the trainees for maintaining social distancing).

* Coaching institutions, libraries and training institutes (whether government or private) also allowed to open.

* Industrial Training Institutes are also allowed to open for students for doubt classes, practical classes.

Earlier, the state government had extended the COVID-19 lockdown till August 9, continuing relaxations with respect to the reopening of shops, malls, restaurants, religious places and corporate offices will continue.

On Saturday, the state reported one COVID-19 related death taking the cumulative toll to 9,648 while 18 new COVID-19 cases pushed the total case count to 7,70,060.

The total number of active cases in the state was 685. The total recoveries so far were 7,59,727. The recovery rate was 98.66 percent, as per the state health bulletin.

