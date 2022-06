New Delhi: The counting of votes for the Haryana Municipal Corporation election 2022 is underway amid tight security and the results for the same will be declared on Wednesday. Elections to the 93 urban bodies of the Haryana Municipal Corporation were held on June 19. Elections were held for the seats of presidents and members of all wards of 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils.

Polling began at 7 am and concluded at 6 pm. Nearly 70 per cent voter turnout was recorded in these elections. The highest polling percentage of 84.6 was recorded in Bawal municipal committee in Rewari.

The elections for the Faridabad Municipal Corporation and three other municipalities have been postponed as the poll panel is revising the voters` list. There are a total of 456 wards in 18 Municipal Councils and there were 12.60 lakh registered voters, including 6,63,870 male, 5,96,095 female and 35 transgender.

The polling for the Haryana municipal bodies was held amid tight security and adequate deployment of policemen to ensure free and fair voting. The main contest was between the state`s ruling BJP-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) alliance and the Congress.

Tap here for live updates on Haryana municipal elections results-

-BJP candidate Shalini wins the post of President at Sadhaura municipal council in Yamunanagar, with a margin of 122 votes against Independent candidate Nisha Aggarwal. Shalini got 2135 votes against 2013 votes secured by Nisha.

-Independent candidate Aaina Gupta wins Naraingarh's ward 1 by 453 votes.

-BJP's Bakshi Ram Saini leading towards victory for chairperson post in Dadri MC.

-BJP-backed Shimla Devi defeats AAP's Anjali by 77 votes for the post of president from the Kundli municipal council in Sonepat district.

- AAP candidate Babli loses against BJP's Daisy Sharma for ward number 1 of Sadhaura municipal council.

-Gaurav, the son of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s adviser Krishan Bedi lost from ward number 9 of Shahbad Municipal council.

-Independent Advocate Birender Singh wins election for chairperson's post in Rewari.