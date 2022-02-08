Haryana orders all govt employees to attend office from tomorrow; schools for classes 1 to 9 to reopen from Feb 10

CHANDIGARH: In view of declining Covid-19 cases in the state, the Haryana government on Tuesday issued a notification directing all government employees/officers/staff to attend office on regular basis with effect from Wednesday (February 9, 2022).

The Haryana government’s official statement said that all government employees and officers will have to attend office on a regular basis starting February 9.

“All the employees/ officers working in any office, department, board, corporations, etc., under the Haryana government, shall, without any exemption, attend office on regular basis with effect from Feb 9, 2022,” the order read.

#COVID19 | Haryana govt has decided that all government employees/officers shall attend office on regular basis with effect from Feb 9, 2022, reads the official statement pic.twitter.com/OWfhAIZ4D5 — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2022

The order also stated, “Heads of Department/Heads of Office shall ensure that employees wear masks all the time and continue to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour strictly.”

The decision to this effect was taken after viewing the Covid-19 situation and the declining number of new cases in the state, the order said.

On February 7, Haryana had reported more than 1,000 cases of fresh coronavirus infections. In a separate order, the Haryana government also announced that all schools for classes one to nine will also reopen from February 10.

#COVID19 | Schools in Haryana will reopen from Feb 10 for classes 1 to 9. Online classes will also continue: State Govt — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2022

It, however, said that online classes will continue simultaneously.

