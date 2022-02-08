हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Haryana

Haryana orders all govt employees to attend office from tomorrow; schools for classes 1 to 9 to reopen from Feb 10

The decision to this effect was taken after viewing the Covid-19 situation and the declining number of new cases in the state, the order said.

Pic for representational use only

CHANDIGARH: In view of declining Covid-19 cases in the state, the Haryana government on Tuesday issued a notification directing all government employees/officers/staff to attend office on regular basis with effect from Wednesday (February 9, 2022).

The Haryana government’s official statement said that all government employees and officers will have to attend office on a regular basis starting February 9.

“All the employees/ officers working in any office, department, board, corporations, etc., under the Haryana government, shall, without any exemption, attend office on regular basis with effect from Feb 9, 2022,” the order read.

 

 

The order also stated, “Heads of Department/Heads of Office shall ensure that employees wear masks all the time and continue to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour strictly.”

The decision to this effect was taken after viewing the Covid-19 situation and the declining number of new cases in the state, the order said.

On February 7, Haryana had reported more than 1,000 cases of fresh coronavirus infections. In a separate order, the Haryana government also announced that all schools for classes one to nine will also reopen from February 10.

 

 

It, however, said that online classes will continue simultaneously.

