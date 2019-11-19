Haryana revises ministers' House Rent Allowance to Rs 1 lakh per month

New Delhi: The first full cabinet meeting of the newly formed Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janata Party regime, the Haryana government decided to double the House Rent Allowance (HRA) admissible to ministers.

The Cabinet, which met here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, decided to revise the state ministers' HRA from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 80,000 plus Rs. 20,000 to cover water and electricity charges by bringing an amendment in a rule of the Haryana Ministers Allowances Rules, 1972.

Now, the ministers will get a total HRA of Rs. 1 lakh per month, it added. The new rules will be called the Haryana Ministers Allowances (Amendment) Rules, 2019, it said.

All allowances admissible to the Ministers have been revised by the government from or after April 1, 2016 except House Rent Allowance which was last revised on June 2, 2011.

The decision was taken in the first meeting of the Council of ministers after Manohar Lal Khattar expanded his Cabinet. At least 10 members were being sworn-in on November 14. Khattar had taken oath as CM and Dushyant Chautala as Deputy CM on October 27.

Chautala's JJP, which had independently contested the October 21 Haryana polls and later forged a post-poll alliance with the BJP after the party fell short of a simple majority, had promised that no liquor vends would be allowed in the village limits.

In another significant decision, the state government has decided to create a dedicated new department — the Department of Global Cooperation and Engagement — in order to streamline and provide focus to various initiatives taken by the state government for the promotion of investment, employment for Haryana youth and welfare of NRIs/Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs).