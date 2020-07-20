Haryana Board Class 12 results 2020 expected tomorrow, check HBSE website bseh.org.in

New Delhi: HBSE 12th Result 2020: The Board of School Education Haryana Bhiwani is all set to declare class BSEH class 12th results 2020 on Tuesday (July 21) at its official website- bseh.org.in, where students will be able to down their scorecard.

Haryana Board Secretary Rajiv Prasad earlier told media that the board has already completed its preparations to announce BSEH class 12 results on July 21.

The BSEH class 12 results 2020 will be declared on the basis of average marks of already appeared exams. Students should follow the steps given below to check their scrorecard:

1. Students should first visit the official website-bseh.org.in

2. Click on the link on the homepage “Class 12 exam results”

3. Students can see a new page appearing on the screen

4. Now, you should key in your credentials and login

5. You can see your result on the display screen

6. Students are advised to download their results and take its print out for future use

Haryana Board class 12 examination was conducted between March 3 and March 31, 2020.

Earlier on July 10, Haryana Board declared the class 10th result in which 64.59% passed while a total of 3.37 lakh students had taken the examination.