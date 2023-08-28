NEW DELHI: In view of the 'Shobha Yatra' scheduled to be organised by the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat in Haryana's Nuh district on Monday, the local administration has heightened security protocols and imposed strict measures to prevent outsiders from entering the area.

Security Tightened Amid Tensions





The situation remains delicate as the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) persists in its plan to conduct the procession, despite being denied police permission. The Haryana Government, recognizing the potential risks, has urged the public to refrain from any movement within Nuh district due to the imposition of Section 144 by the district administration.

Section 144 Imposed

Nuh's Sub Divisional Magistrate, Ashwini Kumar, announced the imposition of Section 144 in the district and appealed to citizens to abstain from movement. All schools and banks in the district have been closed to restrict mobility. Those promoting the yatra have been warned against violating Section 144, with punitive actions promised.

Heavy Police Deployment

The Deputy Commissioner of Nuh, Dhirendra Khadgata, detailed the extensive security arrangements in place. Thirteen paramilitary companies, three Haryana Armed Police (HAP) companies, and 657 police personnel have been deployed. Section 144 remains enforced, and internet services will be suspended on the day of the event. The administration emphasizes taking necessary actions against those disregarding Section 144.

#WATCH | Haryana | Security tightened in Nuh and surrounding areas in view of Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) call for 'Yatra'.



Visuals from Nuh-Gurugram border pic.twitter.com/6LotAGHTLE — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2023

Vigilance & Tight Surveillance

The Haryana Police are closely monitoring the district's situation, employing drones for surveillance alongside manual inspections. The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Surender Kumar, highlighted these efforts and emphasized the use of drones for local area monitoring.

Visit Nearby Temples And Offer Prayers There: Haryana CM

Haryana's Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, addressed the public's concerns by denying permission for the Brij Mandal Yatra in Nuh. Instead, he encouraged people to visit nearby temples and pray, given the auspicious month of 'Sawan'. "Looking at the kind of incident that happened there (Nuh) at the beginning of the month, it is the government’s duty to ensure that law and order in the area is maintained. Our police and administration have taken this decision that instead of carrying out a yatra (Braj Mandal Shobha Yatra), people should go to nearby temples and offer prayers. Permission for yatra is denied but people can go and offer prayers in nearby temples as it is Sawan month," CM Khattar said.

Meanwhile, VHP leader Alok Kumar asserted that the Braj Mandal Shoba Yatra would proceed peacefully and without causing law and order issues. He emphasized the government's role in maintaining peace and security.

Denial Of Permission

Rajendra Kumar, the Inspector General of South Range Rewari, noted that the district administration had denied permission for the yatra in Nuh, ensuring arrangements for law and order management. The authorities' decision was influenced by concerns expressed by local police and intelligence agencies about potential disruptions to law and order.

Internet Suspension

In a preventive measure, the Haryana Police suspended internet services in Nuh district until August 28. Despite this, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad announced plans for a Braj Mandal Jal Abhishek Yatra on August 28 in Nuh, indicating their commitment to the event.