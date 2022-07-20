Gurugram: The Haryana government on Wednesday assured that the killers of Nuh district’s deputy superintendent of police, who was investigating illegal stone-mining and crushed by a dumper, will be arrested soon. Haryana’s Home Minister Anil Vij said that door-to-door checking is being done and all steps are being taken to maintain the law and order situation in the state.

“Door-to-door checking being done. We are investigating the matter. We are taking strict measures to ensure law and order in the state,” Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said while replying to questions about the arrest of the killers of the Nuh DSP.

Door-to-door checking is being done. We are investigating the matter. We are taking strict measures to ensure law and order in the state: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on DSP probing illegal mining mowed down in Nuh, yesterday pic.twitter.com/E8o9utoEQJ — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022

Meanwhile, shopkeepers downed shutters in Tauru town of Haryana's Nuh district on Wednesday over the killing of a deputy superintendent of police investigating illegal stone-mining.

Tauru DSP Surendra Singh had signalled a truck to stop. As the officer approached the truck to check documents, it ran over him. His gunman and driver jumped aside to safety. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Various organizations, including the Haryana PWD workers' union and school teachers’ association, took out a march demanding the immediate arrest of the accused. Schools were also shut down in the town. Public transport vehicles were seen plying but there were very few people on the roads.

Demanding immediate arrest of the accused and stern action against them, the protesters marched up to Sub-Divisional Magistrate Surender Pal's office and submitted a memorandum to him. Hours after the DSP's death, police said the truck cleaner was arrested after being shot at and injured during an encounter with them.

Meanwhile, police raided the house of the truck driver Mittar, the main accused, who is absconding but found that his family had already fled.

A senior investigation officer of the Nuh crime unit said, "We raided Mittar's house Tuesday night but found his house locked. All of his family members are also absconding while the accused has switched off his mobile phone.”

Police said they have been carrying out raids to nab him. The deceased police officer will be cremated on Wednesday at his native village Sarangpur in Hisar.

Superintendent of Police Varun Singla said, "We will soon start interrogating the arrested accused and nab the main accused soon."