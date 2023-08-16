Nuh Violence Accused Bittu Bajrangi Arrested After Dramatic Chase, Video Goes Viral

New Delhi: Bittu Bajrangi, a member associated with right-wing group Bajrang Dal and known for his involvement in cow vigilantism, has been apprehended in connection with the recent communal unrest in regions including Nuh, Gurugram, and other parts of Haryana. Allegations have arisen that the violence was triggered by inflammatory statements made by Bittu Bajrangi and another activist, Monu Manesar, both associated with the Bajrang Dal.

Bittu Bajrangi, who was already facing charges in multiple other cases, was taken into custody approximately 20 days after the outbreak of violence near his residence in Faridabad.

Footage captured by surveillance cameras in the vicinity depicts undercover police personnel, armed with weapons and batons, eventually capturing him after a protracted chase. He faces allegations of participating in rioting, promoting violence, making threats, obstructing official duties, preventing government officer from performing their duties, and causing harm through the use of a dangerous weapon.



WATCH The Dramatic Chase Video Here

VIDEO | Bittu Bajrangi, a Bajrang Dal member, has been arrested in connection with violence in Haryana's Nuh.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/SC04SydgiY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 15, 2023

A representative from the Faridabad Police stated that efforts are underway to identify Bittu Bajrangi's accomplices based on the available video evidence. They too will face arrest in due course.

The spokesperson asserted, "Individuals impeding police operations will face consequences. Social media activities are under scrutiny..." "Stringent actions will also be taken against those disseminating provocative speeches or false information," the spokesperson cautioned.

Operating as a fruit and vegetable merchant at both the Gazipur and Dabua markets in Faridabad, Bittu Bajrangi, also known as Raj Kumar, has been leading a cow vigilante group for the past three years.

In the preceding month, he was implicated in three cases linked to incitement of religious sentiments. Following the Nuh violence, charges were filed against the leader of the Goraksha Bajrang Force in Faridabad.

Recalling the origins of the violence during a procession organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Chaudhary Aftab, the elected representative from Nuh, elucidated, "The populace was already incensed by the utterances of Monu Manesar, Bittu Bajrangi, and rumours surrounding Monu's presence in Manesar... which seems to have triggered the outbreak of violence."

The communal clash spanning 18 hours last month led to the tragic loss of five lives and injuries to over 70 individuals, spreading with astonishing speed from Nuh to Gurugram and extending up to Badshahpur, covering a distance of 40 km.

During the unrest, a mosque was set ablaze in the dead of night, while mobs rampaged, setting fire to more than a hundred vehicles and causing extensive damage. Among the deceased were two security personnel and two civilians, including a mosque cleric.