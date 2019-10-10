Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Mumbai, Haryana on Oct 13-14

New Delhi: Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi will campaign in the poll-bound state of Haryana on October 14.

Congress sources had on Wednesday said that Rahul Gandhi will also hold an election rally in Mumbai on October 13.

This came as the former Congress president was being criticised for going on "holiday" ahead of the assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra.

"Congress party had opposed the triple talaq bill, surgical strikes, airstrike, and removal of Article 370. When elections are being held in Haryana and Maharashtra, Rahul Gandhi is on a holiday. I want to tell Rahul Gandhi you should come to Haryana and tell people whether you support the removal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir or not," BJP chief Amit Shah had said on Wednesday.

Rahul Gandhi even received criticism from his own party as party leaders Salman Khurshid and Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed concern over the current situation and future of the Congress party.

The Gandhi scion will on Thursday appear before a Surat court in connection with a criminal defamation case filed against him for saying ''why all defaulters have Modi surname'' during the 2019 Lok Sabha poll campaign.

Haryana and Maharashtra are scheduled for election on October 21 and the votes will be counted on October 24.