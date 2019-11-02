Sonia Gandhi appoints Bhupinder Singh Hooda as leader of Congress legislature party in Haryana

New Delhi: Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was on Saturday appointed as the leader of the Haryana Congress Legislature Party. Hooda will also be the Leader of Opposition in the assembly by virtue of being appointed the CLP leader, announced senior Congress leader and AICC Haryana in-charge Ghulam Nabi Azad today.

The newly-elected MLAs had left the decision to choose the leader of the legislative party to Congress President Sonia Gandhi. On Friday, the first meeting of the newly-elected MLAs was held at the Congress headquarters in Sector 9 in Chandigarh under the chairmanship of state President and MP Kumari Selja.

Hailing Hooda for his efforts in Haryana assembly election, Azad said that despite the short time he got, he ensured a good performance by the party in the poll.

In the recently concluded Haryana assembly election, BJP won 40 seats in the 90-member assembly while JJP bagged 10 seats in its debut polls. Congress won 31 seats in the state. Eight seats went to Independents including Haryana Lokhit Party's Gopal Kanda.

On October 27, Manohar Lal Khattar took oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana where the BJP formed a government in alliance with the newly formed Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) led by Dushyant Chautala (31), who took oath as Deputy Chief Minister.

Khattar, 65, will be heading the second Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of the state, which was formed on November 1, 1966.