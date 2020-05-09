हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

Two held in Shamli for 'objectionable' WhatsApp post against PM Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi

A case was registered against the two men under Sections 67 and 67A of the Information Technology Act and Indian Penal Code Sections 500

Two held in Shamli for &#039;objectionable&#039; WhatsApp post against PM Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi

Muzaffarnagar: Two men were arrested in Shamli district for allegedly posting an objectionable WhatsApp message against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, police said.

The WhatsApp group admin Vikas Upadhyay and Vikki Jatav, who sent the message, were arrested in Shamli on Friday, according to Circle Officer Jitender Singh.

A case was registered against the two men under Sections 67 and 67A of the Information Technology Act and Indian Penal Code Sections 500 (punishment for defamation) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).

According to the complaint lodged by a local resident, it is alleged that Vikki Jatav posted the message against the political leaders on a WhatsApp group.

Tags:
Narendra ModiSonia GandhiCongressShamliUttar PradeshWhatsapp
Next
Story

Gurugram school boy commits suicide after girl levels allegations on him on Instagram
  • 59,662Confirmed
  • 1,981Deaths

Full coverage

  • 39,17,532Confirmed
  • 2,67,509Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M10S

What precautions to take if the office is to be opened amidst the corona epidemic?