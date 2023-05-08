6 Ayurvedic Herbs That Can Boost Your Libido And Better Your Sex Drive - Check Complete List

Are you making new excuses every other day to skip having sex with your partner? Do you feel fatigued, listless, and simply, disinterested? Poor sex drive is one of the major side-effects of a fast-paced, stressful life, and especially when people age, or are in a long-term relationship, this is a common problem that one faces. But good sexual health and a healthy libido are important for a healthy relationship between spouses and partners. While there can be many specific issues that vary from individual to individual, which is leading to sexual problems, there are several aphrodisiac herbs available in Ayurveda that are known to boost male and female sex drive. Let's find out.

Ayurvedic Herbs To Improve Sex Life

Let's check out six ayurvedic herbs that are aphrodisiacs and known to better one's sex life:

1. Ashwagandha​

Ashwagandha or Indian ginseng improves nerve function. It is believed that consuming this herb can help cure premature ejaculation, impotence, and low sex drive. The intake of powdered root is said to reduce stress and fatigue, factors that affect one's sex drive.

2. Shatavari

By regulating hormonal balance and blood circulation, it is believed Shatavari nourishes female reproductive organs and therefore boosts female fertility. Not just for women, it is beneficial for men too. From improving erections to curing impotence and genital inflammation, this anti-inflammatory herb is known for its many benefits. It also induces calmness in the mind.

3. Gokshura

This is another aphrodisiac that benefits both men and women. Gokshura increases libido and promotes ovulation and sperm production. It is also known to help men suffering from erectile dysfunction.

4. Shilajit

Shilajit is known to improve the count and quality of sperm as well as sperm motility. From bettering blood circulation to improving hormonal balance, this aphrodisiac is believed to work wonders for sex drive. According to a study at the Creighton University Medical Centre in Nebraska, daily supplements of purified shilajit can boost testosterone levels in healthy men by almost 20 per cent.

5. Safed Musli

This restores health, induces vigor and vitality, and acts as a libido enhancer. Rich in antioxidants, regular consumption of safed musli is known to lower stress levels and improve sexual appetite.

6. Kapikacchu

This herb is once again great to combat stress and is known to act as a male libido booster. For improving mating duration to boosting sperm health, this aphrodisiac herb is good for boosting sex drive.​

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)