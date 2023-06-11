7 Delicious And Nutritious Summer Snacks To Keep Your Kids Healthy

As the temperatures rise and summer rolls in, parents everywhere are faced with the challenge of finding healthy and refreshing snacks to keep their kids fueled and satisfied during the long, hot days. Fortunately, there are plenty of tasty options that are not only delicious but also packed with essential nutrients to support their growth and well-being. With healthy summer snacks, you can ensure that your kids stay refreshed and receive all the nutrition while enjoying the sunny days ahead.

Whether it's a fruit kabob or a frozen yogurt popsicle, the below-mentioned options provide the perfect balance of taste and nutrition for a fun-filled summer season. Here are 7 delicious and healthy summer snacks to keep your kids healthy.

Fruit Kabobs

When it comes to keeping kids cool and hydrated, nothing beats a fruit kabob. Skewer is a mix of juicy watermelon, tangy pineapple, succulent berries, and sweet grapes for a visually appealing and tasty treat. These kabobs are not only rich in vitamins and antioxidants but also provide a natural sweetness that kids adore.

Veggie Sticks With Hummus

Encourage your little ones to munch on crunchy veggies like carrots, cucumbers, bell peppers, and cherry tomatoes. Paired with a side of creamy hummus, this snack is an excellent source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals. The combination of vibrant colors and refreshing flavors will make this a go-to snack for the summer.

Frozen Yogurt Popsicles

Cool down with homemade yogurt popsicles. Blend Greek yogurt, fresh fruits like berries or mangoes, and a touch of honey. Pour the mixture into popsicle molds and freeze for a nutritious and refreshing treat. These popsicles are a healthier alternative to store-bought options, as they contain beneficial probiotics and less added sugar.

Smoothie Bowls

Beat the heat with a nutritious smoothie bowl. Blend a variety of fruits, leafy greens like spinach or kale, and a liquid such as almond milk or coconut water. Pour the thick mixture into a bowl and top it with crunchy granola, fresh sliced fruits, and a drizzle of honey. This colorful and satisfying snack is packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Frozen Grapes

For a simple and delightful snack, wash and freeze a bunch of grapes. These bite-sized, icy treats are perfect for hot summer days. Grapes not only provide a refreshing burst of flavor but also offer hydration and beneficial antioxidants.

Cucumber Slices with Dip

Satisfy cravings with crisp cucumber slices paired with a tangy tzatziki sauce. Made from Greek yogurt, grated cucumber, garlic, and dill, tzatziki is a refreshing and nutritious dip that kids will enjoy. Cucumbers provide hydration and essential vitamins, making this snack perfect for hot summer afternoons.

Frozen Banana Bites

Turn ripe bananas into creamy frozen bites by dipping them in yogurt and rolling them in crushed nuts or granola. Freeze them until solid on a lined baking sheet. These frozen treats are not only delicious but also a great source of potassium and fiber.