7% people In India Are Suffering Kidney Damage By Consuming Painkillers: AIIMS Report

Most of the patients come to know about their disease very late and due to this the number of kidney failure patients is increasing.

According to Dr. Bhowmik, Chairman of the Nephrology Department of AIIMS, the biggest challenge with the kidney is that its damage is detected so late that the chances of recovery in 70% of the patients are reduced.

According to Dr. Bhowmik, if urea and creatinine in blood are tested and urine is tested from time to time, early signs of any kind of kidney problem can be detected.

By the time symptoms appear, it is often too late, hence the problem can be caught on time only by getting routine checkups done.

Although there are many options available for kidney treatment including medicine, surgery, dialysis, and transplant, the lives of patients with serious kidney disease are often difficult.

Kidney patients are also at risk of having high blood pressure and the amount of hemoglobin in the blood often remains low. Due to this such patients always feel ill and their immune system also becomes weak.

The most important function of the kidneys is to filter the blood and to do this work properly and for healthy kidneys, it is very important to drink plenty of water.

The kidney also activates Vitamin D to keep bones healthy and helps in digesting calcium, but for this, the kidney needs plenty of protein, fiber, sodium, and potassium, hence the more balanced food you eat and the more water you drink. A damaged kidney will have to work less hard.

Ayurveda is beneficial in kidney treatment

After testing the patients, researchers at the National Institute of Unani Medicine found that Ayurvedic medicines were beneficial for the kidneys.

The National Institute of Unani Medicine in Bengaluru prescribed Ayurvedic medicine Neeri KFT to patients suffering from early kidney disease. After giving the medicine for 42 days, creatinine levels in these patients improved and it was also seen that the kidneys were filtering the blood well.

This research has been published by Iran's medical journal Avicenna Journal of Medical Biochemistry.

According to the doctors doing the research, Neeri KFT is an Indian Ayurvedic medicine made from 19 herbs in which Punarnava, Gokhru, Varun, Palash, and Giloy are mixed.

These Ayurvedic herbs play an important role in cleaning the kidneys.

According to Dr. Sanchit Sharma, Director of Emil Pharma, who did the research with Indian scientists, there are many medicines available in Ayurveda to strengthen the kidneys.

According to experts, the burden of chronic kidney disease is continuously increasing around the world. Globally it is up to about 13 percent. Talking about India, nine out of 10 kidney patients are not able to get expensive treatments like dialysis and transplant. In such a situation, Ayurvedic medicines can also be a cheap option. However, instead of taking medicines from quacks, treatment should be done under the supervision of a trained Ayurvedic doctor.