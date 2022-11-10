Add these FRUITS to your diet to avoid migraine triggers

New Delhi: Living with migraine can be difficult. It is because it can be triggered with anything. Even certain foods and drinks can trigger the pain. Thus, it becomes essential for them with migraine to focus on what to avoid while eating. However, what matters even more is focusing on the foods to add to your diet which may help reduce the headache and severity of migraine attacks.

A diet can be of the great help both in migraine management and overall health. Thus, you need to maintain your diet if you want to manage your migraine. Here are some fruits that can add to your diet if you wish to avoid migraine.

Banana

If you are looking for something quick and easy to help you with a migraine attack or a headache, try out banana as it can be great for quick energy recovery. Since they’re high in magnesium, it can treat headaches. Moreover, they have 74 percent water which is good for hydration.

Watermelon

Watermelon possesses a lot of water which is around 92 percent. Thus, it can help you stay hydrated. Since fluids are important for health, it can be of the great help as far as migraine is considered.

Berries

Berries are high in antioxidants and thus, they can help in relieving sinus pressure over time. You can either any of the berries including blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, and raspberries.

Avocados

Avocados are rich in both omega-3 fatty acids and magnesium. They also have the benefit of being high in riboflavin which makes it a perfect fruit for migraine.

Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, as per studies, can help stabilize insulin levels in non-diabetic patients. Since low blood sugar can be a headache trigger, cantaloupe could prevent the same.