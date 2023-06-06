Anant Ambani Lost Massive 108 Kg In 2016, Regained Weight - Here's Why

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, has long struggled with weight-related issues. After dealing with obesity for years, he lost a whopping 108 kilos in 2016. But Anant has reportedly gained back much of the weight he had lost and after his engagement pictures were shared on social media, the youngest Ambani son had to face a lot of trolling.

In a 2017 interview, Anant's mother Nita Ambani told a media house in an interview how Anant was highly asthmatic and was put on steroids. Nita said Anant suffered from obesity and the steroids led to a lot of weight gain. Let's take a look at Anant's inspiring weight loss journey.

How Anant Ambani Lost 108 Kg

According to various reports, here's how Anant lost 108 kg in 2016:

1. Long Walk



If reports are to be believed, Anant used to take a 21 km walk every day. A 21 km walk is equivalent to half a marathon and is a form of steady-state cardio.

2. Yoga



Yoga has been adopted across the globe and its superpowers are acknowledged. More than weight loss, yoga benefits one holistically and many experts say it eventually helps change one’s relationship with food. Anant practiced yoga during his weight loss journey.

3. Weight Training



Burning calories while at rest can be done most effectively by adding lean muscle to your body. This makes weight training an essential part of anyone's exercise regimen.

4. Functional Training



Functional training teaches your muscles to work together to form a balance. It puts primary emphasis on core stability. Exercises like lunges, squats, stretches, etc., are a part of this.

5. High-Intensity Cardio



If weight loss is your aim, high-intensity cardio exercises are a must. High-intensity cardio helps you burn fat in less time.

6. Diet:



No amount of exercise can help, unless it's accompanied by a well-balanced diet. Anant Ambani followed a strict low-carb, zero-sugar diet. This means avoiding any kind of processed foods, such as bread, pasta, cereals, sweets, sodas, etc, concentrating instead on proteins and healthy fats.

Anant's Struggle With Weight Gain

While Anant Ambani became an inspiration with his massive weight loss in 2016, recently his pictures from his engagement led to a lot of online trolling with netizens fat-shaming him and claiming he has gained back his lost weight. As Nita Ambani had pointed out in 2017, Anand is asthmatic, and steroids given to control asthma can lead to weight gain. Also, people with asthma issues might find it difficult to work out, play sports, or do high-intensity exercises.