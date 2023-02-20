Another Pandemic After Covid-19? Avian Flu Outbreak: Check Signs, Symptoms, Treatment of This Disease

Avian Flu 2023, Avian Flu Symptoms, Avian Flu Outbreak: After the Covid-19 pandemic, another influenza outbreak is taking place in the world and this time, it's affecting poultry and wild birds, not humans. However, there are fears of transmission but so far no conclusive evidence has been established. World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned the world earlier this month to brace up for a possible bird-flu pandemic. The WHO warning came after the spread of the H5N1 virus, a subtype of the influenza virus, from birds to mammals. Notably, countries like Peru and Spain have already reported deaths due to this virus.

Avian Flu Signs and Symptoms in Birds/Mammals

The Avian Flu or H5N1 infects mostly the lower respiratory tract of mammals. However, the spreading of the disease in a wide range of species has increased the threat to humans. According to a report, while avian-flu cases are rare in humans, they can have huge mortality rates. Some signs and symptoms include edema in the comb and wattles, purple discoloration/cyanosis of the wattles, combs, and legs, diarrhoea, soft-shelled or misshapen eggs, coughing and sneezing and swelling of the head, and eyelids.

Influenza Sign and Symptoms in Humans

If a human is affected with influenza, it usually takes 3 to 5 days for the first symptoms to appear after infection. Some symptoms in humans include diarrhoea, stomach pain, chest pain, bleeding from the nose and gums, conjunctivitis, high temperature, shivery feeling, aching muscles, headache, and cough or shortness of breath.

Avian Flu Treatment

According to reports, antiviral medications can work for Avian Flu in the early stage. The medications include oseltamivir (Tamiflu), zanamivir (Relenza), peramivir (Rapivab), and baloxavir marboxil (Xofluza) as advised by the doctors.

Treatment for Humans

While humans are infected with avian flu very rarely, doctors recommend treatment as soon as possible with flu antiviral drugs. Antiviral treatment works best when started as soon as symptoms begin. If you feel you have symptoms related to it, immediately contact your doctor.