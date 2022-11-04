AQI rises in Delhi-NCR; here's how you can breathe better - 5 tips

New Delhi: Is there anything in this world more important than breathing well? Delhi and the adjacent areas are currently covered by the thick clouds of smog and haze. The air quality index (AQI) has reached an alarming "severe" level and the same has been recorded in Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida, and Ghaziabad.

However, fret not. We have got your covered. Here are some tips for you to breathe better during this time.

Take Steam

Taking steam can be fruitful when it comes to free your lungs from toxins. It is because it opens up the air passage which helps the lungs to drain excess mucus. Indulge in steam therapy daily and keep your lungs healthy

Sip on some green tea

Green tea possesses powerful antioxidants which reduce inflammation in your lungs. Meanwhile, the other compounds present in the tea can safeguard delicate tissue of the organ. It is proven that those who drink at least two cups of green tea daily have better lung functioning.

Breathing exercises

Breathing exercises like pranayama can efficiently remove all pollutants from your lungs. To do this exercise, sit with your legs folded, back straight, and eyes closed. Now, while keeping the lips closed, take a deep breath from your nose and expand the belly as much as possible. Exhale slowly through the nose and repeat this exercise.

Air purifier

Bring air purifier to your homes and it will sanitize the air in your room. Go for the one with HEPA filter as it has four layers of filtration. Make sure before buying that it gives you real-time air quality.

Wear a mask

There have been reported multiple cases of respiratory issues in the last few days. Thus, it becomes mandatory that you are wearing an N95 mask while going out.