Are Indian spices healthy? Kareena Kapoor nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar spills the secret!

New Delhi: Indian food is famous for using a variety of spices like turmeric, cardamom, clove, red chilli powder among various others. While many deem Indian food as too spicy and heavy, others swear by ghar ka khana or ‘homemade’ food for staying healthy.

Answering the conundrum, whether spices are actually good for health, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who believes in ‘Eat local, think global’, gives us the answer in her Instagram long post.

“In 20 years they have gone from ‘must avoid’ to ‘must have’ list. There was a time when people would dutifully avoid the spices, “hum bas sadha khana khate hai, no masala for us”, to now starting the day with shots of haldi, jeera and what not,” wrote Rujuta.

She further added, “The peculiar thing about diet trends is that the good of our culture goes from being demonised to glorified but the bad that the trends bring along, stays. So the giving up on sabzi for a salad, rasam or kadhi for a soup, saag for a smoothie, stays. But with that our wisdom of actually cooking the native species like the worthy delicacy that they are, disappears”.

Finally answering the question whether spices are good, Rujuta informs her followers that indeed they are beneficial but eating them in large quantities can be harmful, so the most important thing to keep in mind is that you eat spices in balance. “Too much of them and say hello to acne, missed periods and bloating. Too little of them and say bye bye to smooth skin, pain free periods and a flat stomach,” shared the nutritionist.